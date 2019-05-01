Anjelica Huston would work with Woody Allen again ''in a second''.

The 67-year-old actress collaborated with the director on 'Crimes and Misdemeanors' and 'Manhattan Murder Mystery' and while a host of other stars have ruled out appearing in his movies or expressed regret at being in his films because he's been accused of molesting his stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow, she won't be adding her voice to the outcry.

Discussing the allegations, Anjelica said: ''I think that's after two states investigated him, and neither of them prosecuted him.''

And asked if she'd work with him again, she replied: ''Yeah, in a second.''

The 'John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum' actress also defended filmmaker Roman Polanski, who has been a fugitive from the US since 1977, after fleeing the country as he was awaiting sentencing for statutory rape for having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Anjelica believes the director wasn't in an ''unusual situation'' and he should be allowed to move on now.

She told New York magazine: ''It's a story that could've happened ten years before in England or France or Italy or Spain or Portugal, and no one would've heard anything about it. And that's how these guys enjoy their time.

''It was a whole playboy movement in France when I was a young girl, 15, 16 years old, doing my first collections. You would go to Régine or Castel in Paris, and the older guys would all hit on you. Any club you cared to mention in Europe.

''It was de rigueur for most of those guys like Roman who had grown up with the European sensibility...

''My opinion is: He's paid his price, and at the time that it happened, it was kind of unprecedented. This was not an unusual situation.''

Anjelica went on to defend her former 'Transparent' co-star Jeffrey Tambor, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour by both an actress on the show and a former assistant, insisting she didn't feel he had done anything wrong.

She said: ''I've met them both. At least insofar as I was concerned, nobody did or said anything inappropriate.

''I do think in this work we have to feel freedom. We have to feel as though we can say and do things that are not necessarily judged, particularly by the other people in the cast or crew.''

Anjelica clarified she felt the rules of behaviour on a TV or a film set should be regarded differently to those in a corporate environment and asked if she felt that was a fair defence if Jeffrey felt some of what he had said had been misinterpreted, she added: ''Yes, that is fair. He certainly never said or did anything inappropriate with me.''