Mary J. Blige will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 2019 BET Awards.

The 48-year-old R&B songstress is set to receive the prestigious accolade - which recognises legendary artists and their contributions to the music industry - at the annual ceremony, which is set to air live next Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (23.06.19).

And Mary - whose long-running music career includes nine Grammys (with 32 nominations) and eight multi-platinum albums - will join previous BET lifetime achievement honourees including Anita Baker, Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross and James Brown to name a few.

The first wave of performers to be announced for the 19th annual ceremony - which will be hosted by Regina Hall - include Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Lil Baby, Yung Miami of City Girls and Lucky Daye.

'Invasion of Privacy' rapper Cardi leads the list of nominees with a staggering seven nods this year.

Her shortlisting includes two nominations for Video of the Year with 'Money' and 'Please Me' with Bruno Mars, and she is closely followed by Drake with five nods.

Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole all have four nominations whilst Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. have three nods each.

Among the presenters at the ceremony will be Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin.

It was announced earlier this week that Tyler Perry receive the Ultimate Icon accolade at the event.

The 2019 BET Awards will air on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m.