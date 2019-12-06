Former 'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick has said she wants to ''redo'' her wedding to Chris Larangeira for ''many reasons''.
Angelina Pivarnick wants to ''redo'' her wedding to Chris Larangeira.
The former 'Jersey Shore' star and her significant other tied the knot last month at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, but the 33-year-old star now says there are ''many reasons'' to have her big day again - which comes after a controversial bridesmaids speech.
She shared a picture of her and Chris on their big day, and wrote on Instagram: ''Two weeks married @chris_e_piss_e my love .. We def need a total redo of this day for many reasons. I love u and your companionship. (sic)''
Angelina's former 'Jersey Shore' co-stars Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley, Snooki, and Deena Cortese were bridesmaids at the wedding, but a source told E! that their speech was ''meant to be funny'' but didn't always came across too well, and some guests even reportedly booed them.
Following the claims, Deena took to Instagram to admit they were ''wrong'' about elements of the speech.
In a now-deleted post, she wrote: ''Listen I understand your all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well.
''We thought since Angelina always says 'I never take myself seriously' she would truly laugh at the stuff we said .. clearly we were wrong .. we're friggen human .. people make mistakes. (sic)''
Former 'Jersey Shore' stars Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly D and Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino, who was accompanied by his wife Lauren, were also at the nuptials.
The wedding guests were treated to a martini bar at the bash, and the cake was almost as big as Angelina.
Chris popped the question to Angelina back in January 2018, and she was more than happy to say yes to him.
Angelina wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Marrying my best friend Sooo happy :) the way he proposed was soo intimate and beautiful. I am excited for this year even more now !! Let the wedding planning begin. A SPECIAL THANKS TO ELLA TEIN FOR MAKING MY AMAZING RING. I AM SOOOO HAPPY (sic)''
And shortly afterwards, she said the pair were going to ''work on [the kids] rather quick''.
