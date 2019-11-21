Former 'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick has married Chris Larangeira, and her co-stars Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley, Snooki, and Deena Cortese were bridesmaids at the wedding.
Angelina Pivarnick has married Chris Larangeira.
The former 'Jersey Shore' star and her significant other tied the knot on Wednesday (19.11.19) at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
According to 'Entertainment Tonight', several of Angelina's co-stars were in attendance at the special occasion, including Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley, Snooki, and Deena Cortese, who were bridesmaids.
Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly D and Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino, who was accompanied by his wife Lauren, were also at the nuptials.
The wedding guests were treated to a martini bar at the bash, and the cake was almost as big as 33-year-old Angelina
Chris popped the question to Angelina back in January 2018, and she was more than happy to say yes to him.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Marrying my best friend Sooo happy :) the way he proposed was soo intimate and beautiful. I am excited for this year even more now !! Let the wedding planning begin. A SPECIAL THANKS TO ELLA TEIN FOR MAKING MY AMAZING RING. I AM SOOOO HAPPY (sic)''
And shortly afterwards, she said the pair were going to ''work on [the kids] rather quick''.
Angelina's family and friends threw her a bridal shower last month at the Historic Old Bermuda Inn in Staten Island, New York, where guests could gorge on cupcakes, macaroons, and there was a two-tiered cake.
Afterwards, she wrote on Instagram: ''My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor. Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn't of done it without you guys. (sic)''
