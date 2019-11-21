Angelina Pivarnick has married Chris Larangeira.

The former 'Jersey Shore' star and her significant other tied the knot on Wednesday (19.11.19) at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

According to 'Entertainment Tonight', several of Angelina's co-stars were in attendance at the special occasion, including Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley, Snooki, and Deena Cortese, who were bridesmaids.

Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly D and Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino, who was accompanied by his wife Lauren, were also at the nuptials.

The wedding guests were treated to a martini bar at the bash, and the cake was almost as big as 33-year-old Angelina

Chris popped the question to Angelina back in January 2018, and she was more than happy to say yes to him.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Marrying my best friend Sooo happy :) the way he proposed was soo intimate and beautiful. I am excited for this year even more now !! Let the wedding planning begin. A SPECIAL THANKS TO ELLA TEIN FOR MAKING MY AMAZING RING. I AM SOOOO HAPPY (sic)''

And shortly afterwards, she said the pair were going to ''work on [the kids] rather quick''.

Angelina's family and friends threw her a bridal shower last month at the Historic Old Bermuda Inn in Staten Island, New York, where guests could gorge on cupcakes, macaroons, and there was a two-tiered cake.

Afterwards, she wrote on Instagram: ''My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor. Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn't of done it without you guys. (sic)''