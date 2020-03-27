Angelina Jolie's oldest son, 18-year-old Maddox, has flown home to the US after his classes at college in South Korea were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox has returned home from college.
The 'Maleficent' actress has welcomed the 18 year old back into her abode after his semester at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, was terminated due to the coronavirus pandemic, People magazine reports.
Maddox continue to focus on his Korean and Russian studies while at home with his mother and younger siblings Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
The 44-year-old actress previously recalled how emotional she felt when she saw her kids - who she has with former husband Brad Pitt - say goodbye to their elder brother when he left for college.
She said: ''What was very beautiful is the way everybody said goodbye. When it was time to take him to the airport -- some jumped into the car to take him -- and everybody was, it was very...
''When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all -- without any kind of prompting or pushing -- give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they're going to be okay and they're always going to have each other.''
Earlier this week, Angelina donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help provide meals to children who usually rely on school lunches.
The charity that is distributing aid to families who would usually rely on school meals to feed their children, but are unable to do so as many schools are currently closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, Angelina said: ''As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.''
According to a press release, No Kid Hungry has already distributed $2 million to 78 organisations across the United States, as well as issuing new emergency grants to school districts, food banks, and community organisations helping to fund meals for children.
