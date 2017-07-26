Angelina Jolie says her divorce from Brad Pitt - whom she split with in September 2016 - has been the ''hardest time'' in her life.
The 42-year-old actress separated from Brad - with whom she has six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - in September 2016, and has said that her family is only just beginning to ''heal'', starting by settling into a new home with her brood.
She said: ''It's just been the hardest time, and we're just kind of coming up for air. [This house] is a big jump forward for us, and we're all trying to do our best to heal our family.''
But despite going through a difficult separation, the 'By The Sea' actress insists her home life with Brad was not ''negative'' in any way, and she's thankful the pair were able to stay civil for their children.
She said: ''[Our lifestyle] was not in any way a negative. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we were able to give our children ... We're all just healing from the events that led to the filing ... They're not healing from divorce. They're healing from some ... from life, from things in life.''
And Angelina - who married Brad in 2014 after almost a decade of dating - has said she aims to remain strong for the sake of her children and will not cry in front of them, as she doesn't want her brood to be ''worried'' about her.
Speaking to Vanity Fair for its September issue, she said: ''[Brad and I] care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it's very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything's going to be all right even when you're not sure it is.''
