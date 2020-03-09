Angelina Jolie has urged people to ''value girls'' in order to see them grow ''stronger'' and ''healthier'', in a message penned for International Women's Day.
Angelina Jolie has urged people to ''value girls''.
The 'Maleficent' actress - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt - wants to see the world ''care'' for young girls, in order to see them grow ''stronger'' and ''healthier''.
Angelina revealed her eldest daughter Zahara and youngest daughter Vivienne have both recently been in hospital to undergo operations, and couldn't believe how helpful they were to each other.
In an essay for TIME magazine which marked International Women's Day on Sunday (08.03.20), Angelina wrote: ''I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery.
''They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write.
''My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love.''
The 44-year-old actress emphasised the importance of ''appreciating'' the softness of young girls, rather than ''abusing'' it.
She added: ''So my wish on this day is that we value girls. Care for them. And know that the stronger they grow, the healthier they will be and the more they will give back to their family and community.''
And Angelina finished her essay by encouraging girls to ''fight on'' and to never let others try to tell them they're not ''precious and special''.
She wrote: ''My message to girls is, fight on, little ladies. Your care for each other will be a large part of your way forward.
''Hold your nerve. Know your rights. And never let anyone tell you that you are not precious and special and, above all, equal.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...