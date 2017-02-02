Angelina Jolie has taken U.S. leader Donald Trump to task over his controversial executive order aimed at keeping refugees out of America.
In a passionate piece published in The New York Times, the special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees insists the President's new immigration ban is a big mistake.
"Refugees are men, women and children caught in the fury of war, or the cross hairs of persecution. Far from being terrorists, they are often the victims of terrorism themselves,” the 41-year-old actress writes.
“The global refugee crisis and the threat from terrorism make it entirely justifiable that we consider how best to secure our borders. Every government must balance the needs of its citizens with its international responsibilities. But our response must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear."
“As the mother of six children, who were all born in foreign lands and are proud American citizens, I very much want our country to be safe for them, and all our nation’s children," she added, "but I also want to know that refugee children who qualify for asylum will always have a chance to plead their case to a compassionate America - and that we can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries... as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion."
Trump's executive order, signed on Friday (27Jan17), led to chaos at international airports as people flying to the U.S. from Iraq, Iran, Syria and four other nations in Africa and the Middle East were refused entry to America.
"Shutting our door to refugees or discriminating among them is not our way, and does not make us safer," Jolie continued. "Acting out of fear is not our way. Targeting the weakest does not show strength."
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...