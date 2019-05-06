Angelina Jolie reportedly turned down a Celine Dion biopic.

Celine, 51, wants to turn her life story into a musical movie and she is said to have asked Angelina, 43, to play her.

However, Celine was left disappointed after the star - who is a good friends - turned her down because she is too busy.

A source told RadarOnline: ''For years now, Celine's big passion has been a musical movie adaptation of her life, career and marriage to Rene [Angelil]. She wants this to happen for both her kids and her fans, and was dead-set on Angie landing the part.''

''Celine considered Angie a good friend, and is devastated that she's turning down the role.''

Meanwhile, Celine - who has children René-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with late husband René - recently claimed that she is happier than ever at the age of 51.

She said: ''I am like a one-year-old! I'm not saying that I don't care what people think of me, but I've reached a point in my life where I can let myself make my own decisions and choices....

''Now I am discovering myself more and more. I am a woman assuming her own destiny, full of energy and in love with life. It's never too late to start. At 51, I have the sense that I am at my pinnacle!''

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker is delighted to have landed a deal as global spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris because she wants other women to feel as ''strong'' and positive as she does.

She told America's ELLE magazine: ''Telling other women that they, too, have self-worth, that they are strong, is obviously really important. You cannot limit yourself. My life started over at 50; I feel happy, I feel beautiful. I thought, 'I must have done something right for this to be happening.' ''