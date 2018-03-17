An Angelina Jolie cameo in the new 'Tomb Raider' movie wouldn't have worked, according to producer Graham King.
The 42-year-old actress starred as Lara Croft in two movies based on the popular video game franchise - 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' in 2001, and 2003's 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life' - and after the franchise was rebooted with a new movie simply entitled 'Tomb Raider' with Alicia Vikander in the lead role, executives were keen to get Angelina back for a cameo role.
However, Angelina never appeared in the production - which hit cinemas earlier this week - and producer Graham King has revealed the ''tone'' of the movie wasn't right to have a moment where she could ''pass the baton'' 29-year-old actress Alicia.
Speaking to CinemaBlend, Graham said: ''It was never a story that had that moment where you could, you know what I mean? Pass the baton over. There wasn't that kind of tone and that would've changed tones to have that ... the studios of course, said 'is there a way to get Angie? Should we try and have her kind of baton over this kind of thing?' And I understand it for marketing and studios or whatever, but that never felt organic to our film. Something like that can tip the balance.''
Meanwhile, Alicia - who is married to fellow actor Michael Fassbender - recently revealed she felt ''empowered'' after starring as the intelligent and athletic English archeologist.
She said: ''I don't know when in life I would have been exposed to try so many new things, if it weren't for this role. I found it very empowering.
''I looked at female athletes and stunt women in my industry and I thought, 'I need to have that kind of physique for it to be plausible.'''
