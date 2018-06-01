Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo are set to star alongside one another in the new adventure film 'Come Away'.
The 42-year-old actress has signed up to play a mother alongside David Oyelowo, who will portray her husband, in Brenda Chapman's live-action debut and the director is convinced their ''beautiful chemistry'' will give ''depth'' to the magical story.
Speaking to Deadline.com, Chapman, 55, explained: ''Angelina and David are going to bring a beautiful chemistry and depth to this magical story, giving audiences a wonderful step outside the expected.''
Marissa Kate Goodhill is writing the script as a prequel to 'Alice in Wonderland' and 'Peter Pan' that will see the two fictional characters as brother and sister.
When their older brother dies in a tragic accident, they attempt to save their parents (Jolie and Oyelowo) from their own despair.
It's not yet known who else has been cast in the film but it's believed shooting will kick off later this year in the UK before they'll head to Los Angeles to wrap the last bit.
However, bosses will need to work the schedule well as Jolie is currently in London filming 'Maleficent II' alongside Elle Fanning and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
The sequel is directed by 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' helmer Joachim Ronning but it remains to be seen at what point the sequel will pick up the 'Maleficent' story, with the original movie having been based on 'Sleeping Beauty'.
Jolie previously revealed she relished starring in 'Maleficent' in 2014 as the antagonist because it was a less serious role than she'd grown used to.
The Academy Award-winning actress said at the time: ''It's such a great project that I imagine I would have always considered it [at any time in my career]. After having directed and thinking that I wasn't sure if I wanted to act, it wasn't returning to act in anything normal. It was a crazy idea, and I was so challenged by it.''
