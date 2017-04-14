Angelina Jolie has splashed out on a $25 million mansion in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress - who split from husband Brad Pitt last year - has bought the historic Cecil B. DeMille estate in the Laughlin Park enclave of Los Feliz, Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Angelina's offer on the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom property has been accepted and she will find herself living alongside other stars in the area including Ellen Pompeo, Casey Affleck, Natalie Portman, Lauren Graham, will.i.am and David Fincher.

Brad and Angelina previously shared a palatial home together in Los Feliz, but Angelina moved out after they split up.

The 'Maleficent' star filed for divorce from her husband - whom she had been in a relationship with since 2004, and married to since 2014 - on September 19, citing ''irreconcilable differences''.

Earlier this year, Brad, 52 and Angelina - who have children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twin Knox and Vivienne - reached an agreement to resolve their divorce and custody dispute in private.

They announced in a statement: ''The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.

''The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.''

The former couple owned a huge portfolio of property together, including a mansion in New Orleans, which they sold in October and their French estate Chateau Miraval, where they tied the knot.