Angelina Jolie reportedly spent her 43rd birthday at an amusement park with her brood.

The 'Maleficent' actress celebrated her birthday on Monday (04.06.18), and according to eyewitnesses, she rang in her special day with a trip to Thorpe Park, an amusement park in England, with her children Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

One eyewitness said: ''Most people didn't even recognise her. She seemed so low-key.''

Whilst another added: ''She seemed really happy! No one was approaching her or asking for photos. Everyone was respecting her space as she was spending the day out with her children.''

Angelina - who has her children with her estranged husband Brad Pitt - seemed to enjoy the roller coasters, and was spotted riding the Colossus, which was the world's first roller coaster with ten inversions when it was built in 2002.

The first eyewitness added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''At one point, she had her arm around her daughter, Zahara, and the two of them were having a laugh.''

Sources also noted that the family had security travelling with them during their trip.

The fun day out comes after it was previously reported that Angelina wouldn't be able to take her children out of the US whilst she films 'Maleficent II' in England, because of her ongoing custody battle with former beau Brad.

A source said last month: ''They are figuring out how it would work, but she is not happy. She wants to take the kids to London with her while she's shooting - and she's frustrated with the process. They're talking about how it would work. Even the people around her are getting tired of it.''

The estranged couple have been locked in a bitter divorce battle - including who will get custody of their children - since they called time on their marriage in 2016.

However, it looks like the pair aren't too far away from settling on the details.

Another source said: ''The terms of the divorce are now agreed. They are being finalised by both legal teams, but will be filed within weeks. It's a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms.

''Both decided it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship. The key thing is that they agree to custody sharing, with Brad having access and working with Angelina on logistic issues about work and travel. There were rumours the divorce was being called off, but that's not the case.''