Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron are among the stars expected to attend floyd mayweather and Conor McGregor's epic boxing bout.

The 'Tomb Raider' actor and the 'Mad Max' star are planning to descend on Las Vegas on August 26 for what has been billed as the fight of the century, as are the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Drake, Denzel Washington and L.L. Cool J.

According to TMZ Sports, several stars will have front row and centre seats at the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City, with actor Jamie Foxx, basketball sensation Lebron James and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine expected to be among them.

Some stars will no doubt head to Vegas earlier in the week before the fight, and others may not even have tickets but plan to watch the action at parties at nearby venues.

One singer who may be in attendance is Justin Bieber, who is known to be good friends with Mayweather.

However, the 'Never Say Never' hitmaker recently insisted he doesn't think is pal will knock out UFC fighter McGregor.

Quizzed on whether he thinks Mayweather will deliver an ultimate blow to McGregor, he said: ''I don't think so. I think it'll be a good fight.''

Justin praised Mayweather - who is thought to be dating British reality TV star Abi Clarke - for being an inspiration earlier this year when he attended the professional boxer's 40th birthday party in Los Angeles.

He said: ''I love this guy. I look up to him. Give it up for the champ.''