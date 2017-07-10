Angelina Jolie is open-minded about the future careers of her children.

The award-winning actress has combined her time in Hollywood with her humanitarian work over recent years - but Angelina is reportedly happy to support her kids in whatever they choose to pursue in their own lives.

A source close to Angelina - who has Pax, 13, Maddox, 15, Shiloh, 11, Zahara, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight, with her estranged husband Brad Pitt - said: ''Whatever the kids choose to do in life, be it acting, or writing, or waitressing, Angie will be fully behind them and support them 100 percent.

''She's also telling them how smart and unique they are, and that they can achieve whatever they put their minds to. Her main goal is to teach them how to be compassionate, fearless, respectful, humble, and curious all at the same time.''

And despite all that she has achieved in the movie business, Angelina still considers her kids to be her biggest accomplishment.

The source told HollywoodLife.com: ''Family is everything to Angie and the children are her greatest achievement.''

Meanwhile, comedian Will Ferrell revealed last month that Angelina's children prefer his movies over those of their father.

Will said that although Brad, 53, is a Hollywood icon, his children would much rather sit down to enjoy one of his comedies.

He explained: ''Brad Pitt is another guy who's just like, 'I can't tell you how many of your movies we've just sat and watched with the kids and we equally are just sharing a laugh.'

''I think for a family to connect - I know it's the same with my kids - to have an experience where you connect with the humour together, it's like a real rite of passage. It's really special.''