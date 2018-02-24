Angelina Jolie works hard to maintain a work life balance and thinks she would have quite an ''empty life'' if she didn't have one.
Whilst the 'Maleficent' star adores her job, she knows it is important to make time for family - her children Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - too.
She told Deadline: ''I think to be a balanced person, you have to find those things that you just purely enjoy.
''But, of course, if you aren't participating in the bigger picture of life, and in being somehow useful, and you aren't doing something and growing, then really, you'll find you're not very happy. Really, you'll have quite an empty life.''
Meanwhile, Angelina previously revealed she preaches to her daughters about the importance of helping others.
She shared: ''I tell my daughters, 'What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and make-up. It's your mind that will define you. Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for. And fight for others to have those same freedoms. A life of service is worth living. I think of how hard women fought to get us to where we are today. Everything counts, from the way you hold yourself in daily life and educate yourself on your own rights, to solidarity with other women around the world.'''
And the 42-year-old actress believes people are defined by what they ''stand for''.
She said: ''What we do, each in our own small way, matters. The hopeful thought is that it is in our hands. Over the next 150 years, technology is going to give us more and better means of communicating, fighting poverty, defending human rights, and caring for the environment.
''But it is what we choose to do with the freedom we have that will make all the difference. If my life experience has taught me anything, it is that what you stand for, and what you choose to stand against, is what defines you. As the San people say, 'You are never lost if you can see your path to the horizon.'''
