Angelina Jolie has revealed the advice she gives to her three daughters about fighting for their rights and those around them.
Angelina Jolie preaches to her daughters about the importance of helping others.
The 42-year-old actress has daughters Vivienne, nine, Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13, with estranged husband Brad Pitt, and Angelina has revealed she always advises her young girls to fight for their own freedom and those around them.
Speaking in the March issue of Elle magazine, Angelina said: ''I tell my daughters, 'What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and make-up. It's your mind that will define you.
''Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for. And fight for others to have those same freedoms. A life of service is worth living.''
The 'Maleficent' star - who also has sons Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, and Knox, Vivienne's twin, with the Hollywood actor - thinks females need to stick together and stand united in ''solidarity'' out of respect to all the women who've ''fought'' for equality in the past.
She added: ''I think of how hard women fought to get us to where we are today.
''Everything counts, from the way you hold yourself in daily life and educate yourself on your own rights, to solidarity with other women around the world.'''
The actress and activist was speaking in an interview with the former Secretary of State John Kerry about her campaign against the use of rape and sexual violence as weapons in war.
Angelina previously said she feels ''a sense of responsibility'' toward people ''all around the world''.
The 'Salt' star was speaking after being bestowed with a humanitarian award from the UN Correspondents Association Awards in December.
At the time, she explained: ''I am proud to be American. But I also feel a sense of responsibility towards all other people all around the world fighting for the freedoms that we are very lucky to have secured years ago.
''And for me, this is what it means to be a citizen of the world: seeing yourself in the struggles of others.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...