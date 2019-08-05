Angelina Jolie's first son will be attending college in South Korea.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who turns 18 next week, has been accepted at Yonsei University in Seoul and will start taking bio chemistry classes in a few weeks.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE: ''He got accepted to other universities but choose Yonsei. He has been studying Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare.''

Angelina - who adopted Maddox from an orphanage in Cambodia will be taking him to college and helping him settle in before she heads back home to America.

The source added: ''Mom is dropping him off in August. She is very proud. She will miss seeing him as much, but he's ready.''

Maddox and Angelina first visited the university campus in November 2018 when his mother was on an official visit as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy.

The 44-year-old actress - who was previously married to Brad Pitt - is also mother to Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Meanwhile, the 'Wanted' actress is the cover girl for the new UK edition of ELLE magazine.

In the pages of the September 2019 issue Angelina talks about how proud she is of all her sons and the ''men they are becoming''.

In an essay she penned for ELLE, she said: ''I could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them.''