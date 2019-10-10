Angelina Jolie's eldest son, 18-year-old Maddox, is ''such a good man''.
The 44-year-old actress is proud 18-year-old Maddox is working hard at college in South Korea but has also maintained a ''wild'' streak because she thinks he has found a good balance in his life.
Angelina - who also has Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with former husband Brad Pitt - gushed: ''I'm so happy for him that [Maddox has] grown up into such a good man.
''I say that 'cause he's smart and he's doing his work but he's also wild. He's balanced in his teenage years. He got tattooed.''
The brunette beauty was accompanied by Maddox to the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' premiere in Tokyo and her kids to other red carpet events to promote the movie around the world and she admitted she finds it ''nice'' to stop her loneliness by having her brood by her side.
She said: ''It would be quite lonely if I was doing it all by myself.
''It's never fun to focus on yourself anyway. When you're all taking care of each other and you're making a game out of it and being silly, it's nice for me as a mom. It's moments.''
And it ''means a lot'' to the star to see her kids dress up for the events and see them growing up in front of her.
Speaking at the European premiere in London - where she was joined by her four youngest children - she told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm also watching my kids grow up and watching my daughter put on a beautiful dress and figure out the right heels and all that mom stuff. It just means a lot.''
