The 43-year-old actress has children Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, with her former husband Brad Pitt and she admitted that like ''most parents'' she has little control over what her children are exposed to online.
In an interview for BBC Radio 4's 'Today', which she guest edited, Angelina said: ''There are certain realities to teenagers and also our generation doesn't understand half of what they are doing with their tech so they can get around us pretty easy.''
Angelina's comments come just weeks after fake Instagram accounts in Maddox and Pax's names posted messages purporting to wish their father Brad Pitt a happy 55th birthday.
A source told Gossip Cop: ''The kids don't have Instagram accounts. Those are all fan accounts that those reports are referencing.''
Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina - who split in 2016 - finally reached an agreement over their divorce and custody terms last month.
Samantha Bley DeJean, Angelina's attorney, said: ''A custody arrangement was agreed and has been signed by both parties and the judge.
''The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.''
Angelina is reportedly ''pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved at the progress for the health of their family''.
The Hollywood duo were previously said to have agreed to try to reach a swift conclusion to the issue, acknowledging that they wanted to avoid the pain of a lengthy court battle.
Angelina had originally wanted sole custody of the kids and is said to have fought for the 'World War Z' actor to get ''minimal'' time with his brood, but they now appear to have reached an amicable agreement.
Earlier this year, Angelina - who married Brad in 2014 - was ordered by a judge to allow her children to spend more time with their father, or risk losing custody.
The judge told her at the time: ''If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].''
