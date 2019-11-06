Angelina Jolie once failed an audition because she wore ''PVC pants''.

The 44-year-old actress has admitted that early in her career she failed to secure a part she auditioned for because of her fashion choices, as the shiny material had ''fused together'' during her wait to be called to audition.

Speaking about her sense of style growing up, she said: ''At school I wasn't that popular person; I was a punk. I loved leather, PVC, and fishnets. Those were my three favourite fabrics in my early 20s. I remember the first time I wore PVC pants. I was waiting for an audition, sitting in the sun in LA. By the time it was my turn, my pants had fused together. I didn't get the part.''

But the experience didn't impact Angelina's love for PVC, as she also recalled wearing a similar outfit when she married her first husband Jonny Lee Miller, whom she wed when she was 21 in 1996, and eventually divorced in 1999.

She added: ''But I loved those pants. I wore something similar when I married Jonny [Lee Miller].''

During her punk phase in her 20s, the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' also began getting tattoos, and spoke about one she had inked when she was ''feeling lost'' and ''restless''.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''I have a tattoo, 'A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages.' I got it when I was 20. I was with my mum one evening, and I was feeling lost. I was restless - always. I still am. We were driving to dinner, and she talked about spending time with Tennessee Williams and how much she loved his words. She told me he wrote that, about the wild at heart. We drove to a tattoo parlour, and I got it inked on my left arm. What she did for me that night was to remind me that the wild within me is alright and a part of me.''