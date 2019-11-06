Angelina Jolie once failed an audition when she wore ''PVC pants'', because the shiny material ''fused together'' in the hot LA sun.
Angelina Jolie once failed an audition because she wore ''PVC pants''.
The 44-year-old actress has admitted that early in her career she failed to secure a part she auditioned for because of her fashion choices, as the shiny material had ''fused together'' during her wait to be called to audition.
Speaking about her sense of style growing up, she said: ''At school I wasn't that popular person; I was a punk. I loved leather, PVC, and fishnets. Those were my three favourite fabrics in my early 20s. I remember the first time I wore PVC pants. I was waiting for an audition, sitting in the sun in LA. By the time it was my turn, my pants had fused together. I didn't get the part.''
But the experience didn't impact Angelina's love for PVC, as she also recalled wearing a similar outfit when she married her first husband Jonny Lee Miller, whom she wed when she was 21 in 1996, and eventually divorced in 1999.
She added: ''But I loved those pants. I wore something similar when I married Jonny [Lee Miller].''
During her punk phase in her 20s, the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' also began getting tattoos, and spoke about one she had inked when she was ''feeling lost'' and ''restless''.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''I have a tattoo, 'A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages.' I got it when I was 20. I was with my mum one evening, and I was feeling lost. I was restless - always. I still am. We were driving to dinner, and she talked about spending time with Tennessee Williams and how much she loved his words. She told me he wrote that, about the wild at heart. We drove to a tattoo parlour, and I got it inked on my left arm. What she did for me that night was to remind me that the wild within me is alright and a part of me.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...