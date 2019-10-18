Angelina Jolie's children want careers in ''humanitarian affairs'', as she says they're not interested in becoming actors.
The 44-year-old actress has Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and has said that whilst she would love for one of her brood to pursue an acting career like their famous parents, they all have other career goals in mind.
When asked if there were ever talks of giving her kids cameos in her new Disney movie 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', she said: ''I tried. Nobody was interested!
''None of my kids want to be actors. [They're into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that.''
Angelina's youngest daughter Vivienne appeared in the 2014 original 'Maleficent' movie as the young Aurora - who is played by Elle Fanning for the majority of the movie - and the actress says she had no intention of reprising the role.
She added to People magazine: ''Vivienne still can't believe I made her a princess. She likes her overalls, I can't put her in a dress. So she's like, 'How could you make me a princess?' ''
The 'Wanted' actress' eldest son recently enrolled in college in South Korea, and Angelina said she is so proud of the ''good man'' he has become.
She said: ''I'm so happy for him that [Maddox has] grown up into such a good man.
''I say that 'cause he's smart and he's doing his work but he's also wild. He's balanced in his teenage years. He got tattooed.''
The brunette beauty was accompanied by Maddox to the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' premiere in Tokyo and her kids to other red carpet events to promote the movie around the world and she admitted she finds it ''nice'' to stop her loneliness by having her brood by her side.
She said: ''It would be quite lonely if I was doing it all by myself.
''It's never fun to focus on yourself anyway. When you're all taking care of each other and you're making a game out of it and being silly, it's nice for me as a mom. It's moments.''
