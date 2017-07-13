Angelina Jolie celebrated her twins' birthdays at Disneyland on Wednesday (12.07.17).

The 42-year-old actress' youngest kids, Knox and Vivienne, marked turning nine with a trip to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, and were joined on their low-key day out by their mother and older siblings Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and 11-year-old Shiloh.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They have a guide and bodyguards, but people aren't bothering them.''

A number of eagle-eyed fans saw the 'Maleficent' star - who has her kids with estranged husband Brad Pitt - at the park, including on the Silly Symphony Swings and the Mad Tea Party spinning teacups, and the actress didn't seem to mind causing a stir.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ''I JUST SAW ANGELINA JOLIE IN DISNEYLAND AND HER BEAUTIFUL CHILD BUMPED INTO ME (sic)''

Another posted: ''Day made we just saw Angelina Jolie on the Teacups ride and she waved hello.(sic)''

The family also visited the Downtown Disney promenade outside the parks on Tuesday (11.07.17).

One fan wrote: ''I just walked passed Angelina Jolie at Downtown Disney, and I didn't even freak out or anything...played it cool (sic)''

Another tweeted: ''Angelina Jolie is in downtown Disney.(sic)''

The 'By the Sea' actress was also spotted at the theme park in May, where she and her children were celebrating Shiloh's birthday.

As with the twins' special day, Brad was absent from the festivities.

Angelina's brood were recently described as ''so polite'' after they visited a book store during a recent trip to London.

A source said at the time: ''[Angelina] also thanked me for being considerate and sweet for letting her kid have the last copy of the 'Deathly Hallows'. It was in my hand at the time, but I let him have it.

''She was lovely. Her kids are so polite. Her lad came over and thanked me for letting him have the book he wanted for a school project. Called me 'Sir.' Nice people.''