Angelina Jolie's ''willingness to fight'' for her daughters inspired her on-screen relationship with Elle Fanning in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'.

The 44-year-old actress reprises the titular role as the sinister fairy queen opposite the 21-year-old actress as Princess Aurora in the upcoming sequel and she was able to relate to her character thanks to her own desire to keep Zahara, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old Vivienne safe.

Angelina - who also has sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Vivienne's twin, Knox, with former husband Brad Pitt - said: ''It's always that just being a mother you want your child to be safe and so protection is probably where I am the most.

''Elle, or Aurora, is a very different girl from any of my girls. But my willingness to fight for whatever they need to feel protected. That, for me, as a mum.''

Angelina admitted she related to the fact her character ''wants to be a good mom'' because that's something she's always wanted, though she's learned a lot over the years.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' European premiere in London on Wednesday (09.10.19), she said: ''We probably all have this idea - I know I did before I had kids - that to be a perfect mother, you have to be a perfect person and that's just not true. You have to do your best and be willing to put your child before you.''

And the brunette beauty thinks it is important for people to accept what ''uniquely'' makes them who they are.

She said: ''We all have something inside of us that maybe we feel is misunderstood or if we let it out completely and be completely who we are it might not be accepted. But then I think what are we doing on this earth if we can't figure out what that is that makes us uniquely us, to be it and then to find those who accept us for it.''