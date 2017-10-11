Angelina Jolie splashed out nearly $1,000 on Halloween costumes and props including a bleeding machete, a fake bird in a cage and a ninja weapon set.
The 42-year-old actress forked out the huge sum on several costumes and decorations, including a bleeding machete, a ninja weapon set and a rainbow tutu from the Glendale Halloween store in Glendale, California.
According to TMZ, the 'Maleficent' actress dropped some considerable cash on a big baby costume prop, pumpkin teeth, a straight jacket, and a fake dead bird in a cage while shopping with daughter Zahara, 12.
Last week, Angelina stocked up on some Halloween goods at Hollywood Toys and Costumes in Los Angeles, California, ahead of the annual celebration on October 31.
It's not the first time the Hollywood star - who also has kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her estranged husband Brad Pitt, who she filed for divorce form a year ago - has taken her children Halloween shopping.
In October 2012, the 'By the Sea' star was spotted with her brood at Party City in Studio City, California, where she bought mad scientist and vampire costumes.
She also purchased items to make her look like Morticia Addams, the fictional 'The Addams Family' matriarch, played by Anjelica Huston in the 1991 movie about the spooky clan.
Last month, Angelina admitted she feels ''stronger'' after going through a tough year, and she has been ''needed at home'' to help her kids deal with the changes in their lives after she filed for divorce from the 'Fury' actor.
She said: ''I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger. We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.
''I haven't worked for over a year now because they needed me home. We've all been a bit in lockdown. I think they're itching to get out in the world again.''
