Angelina Jolie has reportedly pulled out of the 'Peter Pan' prequel.

The 43-year-old actress was meant to start filming for the movie 'Come away' - which is a mash-up between the fantasy adventure flick and 'Alice in Wonderland' - earlier this week in Buckinghamshire, South East England, but the production has been thrown into chaos after she told producers she was dropping out of the blockbuster.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Everything was set to get under way this week, it has all been agreed for months. Now nobody is quite sure what is going on.

''She's an A-list star and a total pro so everybody expected things to begin as planned, but the way she is talking suggests she won't now take the role at all.

''The top producers are hoping to persuade her to reconsider so they can get things moving, but there are also contingency plans being considered to keep things on track.''

It's not yet known whether Jolie - who is currently in the UK - will join filming at a later date or whether bosses will need to recast the leading lady role.

The brunette beauty was signed up to play the mother of Alice and Peter alongside her on-screen husband David Oyelowo and the magical kids are forced to intervene and save their parents from destruction when their brother dies.

Jolie and Oyelowo bagged the roles because director Brenda Chapman thought they had great ''chemistry'' and would add a depth to the movie.

She said recently: ''Angelina and David are going to bring a beautiful chemistry and depth to this magical story, giving audiences a wonderful step outside the expected.''