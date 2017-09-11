Angelina Jolie has been praised as ''gracious and poised'' by an onlooker at a party over the weekend.
The 42-year-old actress was celebrating the screening of 'The Breadwinner' - which she executive produced - at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) over the weekend, and at the after party for the screening, onlookers claim she ''couldn't have been nicer'' to everyone she spoke to.
A source said: ''She couldn't have been nicer! She was so gracious and poised and down-to-earth. She seemed to really be enjoying herself.''
The 'Maleficent' star took her children Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - all of whom she has with her estranged husband Brad Pitt - to the event, and a separate source described the brood as ''professional''.
They told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The kids were professionals! They were really well behaved and seemed to be having great time! They posed for photos and waited patiently while their mom signed autographs.''
It comes as Angelina - who also has Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13, with her former spouse - recently revealed she was returning to work after taking a break in 2016 when her divorce meant she was ''needed'' at home to support her brood.
She said: ''Right now I don't have anything to direct that I feel passionate about like this, so I'll do some acting. I've taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids.
''When they can have - when I feel it's time for me to go back to work, I'll be able to go back to work. I've been needed at home. I hope [to work again] in the months to come.''
Asked what she'll be working on, she added: '''Maleficent' [sequel], we're working on, most likely. And I look forward to having some fun with that. 'Cleopatra', there is a script. There's a lot of different things floating around. But I haven't committed.''
