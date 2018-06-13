Angelina Jolie has allegedly been ordered to allow estranged husband Brad Pitt to spend more time with their children.
Angelina Jolie has allegedly been ordered to allow Brad Pitt to spend more time with their children.
The 43-year-old actress currently has primary custody over the six children - Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - she has with her estranged husband Brad, but according to new court papers, she could lose that custody arrangement the 'Fight Club' star doesn't spend more time with his brood.
According to The Blast, a judge in the couple's divorce case has determined that the children ''not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,'' and said ''it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.''
The judge also allegedly ordered the 'Maleficent' star to arrange a phone call with the children and their doctors to explain that ''the court has determined that each of them are safe with their father,'' after the 54-year-old actor was accused of child abuse in 2016 - of which he was eventually cleared.
In the papers, the court has outlined a summer schedule which details how often Brad should see his brood over the coming months. The schedule involves each child except for Maddox, who is being allowed to make his own choices because he is older.
The 'Fury' actor is set to spend time with his kids June 8 to June 17 for four hours per day while he stays in London, where Angelina currently rents a house.
During this time, Brad is required to designate one or two of the children to spend time with at a time, and must spend time with each child at least twice.
Brad then gets custody again for 10 hours per day from June 27 through July 1, before getting all his children for four consecutive days between July 8 and July 14.
From July 21 through July 29, Brad will then get custody of his brood whilst in California, and the court has put Angelina in charge of making sure they travel to Los Angeles, whilst Brad is responsible for their journey back to London again.
Court papers state: ''If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...