Angelina Jolie has ''no interest'' in dating following her split from Brad Pitt in 2016, as she remains focused on parenting her brood.
Angelina Jolie has ''no interest'' in dating.
The 42-year-old actress split from her estranged husband Brad Pitt - with whom she has Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - after two years of marriage in 2016, and although dating rumours have been circling the 'Maleficent' star, sources have insisted her only focus right now is her brood.
One insider told People magazine: ''She is absolutely not seeing anyone and will not be. She will focus only on their children and being with them. She has no interest in dating at all.''
It isn't the first time sources have shut down romance rumours surrounding Angelina, as it was previously claimed the star wouldn't be ready to hit the dating scene again for ''a very long time''.
A source said previously: ''Angelina isn't dating anyone and won't be for a very long time. She is focused on her children and their needs.''
Meanwhile, although Angelina is steering clear of any romance, 54-year-old Brad - who had been dating Angelina for almost a decade before they married in 2014 - is said to be ''casually'' dating away from the spotlight following the pair's high profile split.
An insider said: ''He's very private about who he's seeing, but he does continue to casually date. The women he sees are not in the public eye.''
The Hollywood hunk - who was also previously married to Jennifer Aniston - has decided to overhaul his lifestyle since splitting from Angelina.
The source added: ''He has made changes in his life since the split.
''When they first split he spent a lot of time at home and was often very down about what was going on. He was a homebody for many months, but in the last month or two, he's been going out more. He enjoys going out to eat with close friends.''
Despite this, another source close to the situation has insisted that Brad isn't looking to settle down again anytime soon.
The insider shared: ''He is in no way ready to get serious with anyone.
''He invites his dates over to his house and never takes women out in public. While it's been a year and a half [after their split], it still feels too soon to him.''
