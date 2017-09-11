Angelina Jolie's mother encouraged her to be an actress and she followed the profession just to make her mom happy.
Angelina Jolie ''never really thought'' she could be anything other than an actress.
The 'Maleficent' star - who is the daughter of actors Jon Voight and the late MARCHELINE BERTRAND - was encouraged to follow in her parents' footsteps by her mom and one of the reasons why she pursued it as a career was because she knew how happy it would make her mother.
She said: ''I grew up around film and I grew up in a town where film was so important that it's all anyone talked about. It was the thing to be.
''When I was growing up, I remember my mom telling me how she wanted to be an actress and my grandmother wanted to be an actress and she was so excited that I could be an actress. I never really thought I could be anything else and I never really questioned it.
''I did start to get into acting and I did it partially because it was something to do with my mom and it made her so happy.''
And the 42-year-old actress - who has kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with estranged husband Brad Pitt - admitted her career motivation changed when her beloved mother died of cancer in 2007.
Speaking at an 'In Conversation with' event at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), she said: ''I realised when my mom passed away that it was something I was very much something I was doing for her and it changed a little bit.
''I haven't done much since she passed away, in front of the camera. Now I do it for my kids. And I do love it! It is fun! Who doesn't love to get silly?''
