Angelina Jolie made a passionate speech to the UN Defence Peacekeeping Ministerial in America on Friday (29.03.19), where she called for the eradication of sexual violence against women in warzones.
The 'By The Sea' star made the impassioned speech as she attended the UN Defence Peacekeeping Ministerial in America on Friday (29.03.19).
She said: ''Around the world there are countless examples of women rising, taking leadership, taking their destiny into their own hands, inspiring all of us. But women and girls are still the majority of the victims of war. They are over half of all refugees, and the vast majority of the victims of rape and other sexual and gender-based violence. Women are at the absolute epicentre of modern conflict, in the worst possible sense. But more often than not they are still on the outside looking in when it comes to politics and decisions about their future. If we went by the principle that those affected by a problem should be in charge of determining the solution, then the majority of the world's peace negotiators, foreign ministers and diplomats would be women. We all know the reality.''
And the 43-year-old actress - who was appointed special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in 2012 - believes equality for men and women will help make the world a more peaceful one.
Speaking at the conference, she added: ''Denying half a population representation in peace negotiations or in government is not the route to long-term stability. As long as we continue to put almost every other issue ahead of women's rights and participation, we will remain stuck in a cycle of violence and conflict. We will have learnt nothing. And our institutions will count for far less than they should.''
