Angelina Jolie ''loves'' seeing herself age.

The 'By The Sea' star doesn't mind getting older as it ''means she's alive'' and says it ''warms'' her seeing her look more and more like her mother.

She told InStyle magazine: ''I look in the mirror and I see that I look like my mother, and that warms me. I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I'm alive - I'm living and getting older. Don't love having a random dark spot from a pregnancy, sure. I see my flaws. But what I see that I like isn't about a structure or an appearance. It's more that I see my family in my face. I see my age.''

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old actress - who has Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt - previously insisted being an actor ''means very much'' if she doesn't use it to raise awareness of wider issues.

Asked how she balances her career, she said: ''This has been my life for many years; one role feeds the other. It is a joy to be an artist, but it doesn't mean very much unless that work is somehow useful in some way and contributes to others.''

Angelina has teamed up with perfume, cosmetics and skincare company Guerlain and felt it was the right one to do as it because it was one of her late mother's favourites.

She added: ''She was a very natural woman who never spoiled herself, never wore makeup, and wore modest jewellery, but she always had a few special items for when she wanted to feel like a lady. One of those - and I remember it because it seemed so elegant - was her Guerlain powder. I think all women have those few special things that make them feel feminine. It was a brand my mother loved, so I knew it from my childhood. It spoke to her, as it does to me, of beauty, history, and quality; one of the oldest perfume houses in the world, from France, a country I love and feel connected to.''