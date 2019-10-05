Angelina Jolie has confessed she ''lost herself a bit'' after her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016.
Angelina Jolie ''lost herself a bit'' after her divorce.
The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star split from Brad Pitt in 2016 and she admits she didn't even ''recognise'' herself anymore through it all.
She said: ''I don't know what my fate holds but what I am convinced of is that I am in a period of transition, like a return to my roots, a return to myself. Because, I had lost myself a bit. I think it happened as my relationship with Brad was coming to an end, then at the beginning of our separation. It was a complicated moment, where I didn't recognise myself anymore, where I had become ... how can I say ... smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn't necessarily visible.''
The 44-year-old actress - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - admits she felt a ''deep and genuine sadness'' when her marriage fell apart, leaving to her feeling ''insignificant'' and she was also battling some health issues too.
Speaking to French magazine Madame, she added: ''I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt. On the other hand, it was interesting to reconnect with this humility and even this insignificance I was feeling. Maybe this is what being human is in the end ...
''On top of all this, I suffered some health issues. All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...