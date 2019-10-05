Angelina Jolie ''lost herself a bit'' after her divorce.

The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star split from Brad Pitt in 2016 and she admits she didn't even ''recognise'' herself anymore through it all.

She said: ''I don't know what my fate holds but what I am convinced of is that I am in a period of transition, like a return to my roots, a return to myself. Because, I had lost myself a bit. I think it happened as my relationship with Brad was coming to an end, then at the beginning of our separation. It was a complicated moment, where I didn't recognise myself anymore, where I had become ... how can I say ... smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn't necessarily visible.''

The 44-year-old actress - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - admits she felt a ''deep and genuine sadness'' when her marriage fell apart, leaving to her feeling ''insignificant'' and she was also battling some health issues too.

Speaking to French magazine Madame, she added: ''I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt. On the other hand, it was interesting to reconnect with this humility and even this insignificance I was feeling. Maybe this is what being human is in the end ...

''On top of all this, I suffered some health issues. All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive.''