The 44-year-old actress has opened an account on the video-sharing platform and has already uploaded two videos of herself giving speeches; a Keynote Address at the 2019 General Assembly Ministerial Meeting and another Keynote Address at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala in 2017.
Angelina's biography on the site states: ''After years of dedicated service to UNHCR and the cause of refugees, Angelina Jolie was appointed Special Envoy in April 2012. In her expanded role, Jolie focuses on major crises that result in mass population displacements, undertaking advocacy and representing UNHCR and the High Commissioner at the diplomatic level. She also engages with decision-makers on global displacement issues. Through this work, she has helped contribute to the vital process of finding solutions for people forced to flee their homes.''
Meanwhile, in June, Angelina joined Time magazine as contributing editor and her pieces focus ''primarily on displacement, conflict and human rights''.
In Angelina's first article, entitled What We Owe Refugees, the actress said refugees should be ''admired'' and questioned why the word ''refugee'' has ''such negative connotations''.
The 'Maleficent' star - who has served as the Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2012 - wrote: ''At the first sign of armed conflict or persecution, the natural human response is to try to take your children out of harm's way.
''Threatened by bombs, mass rape or murder squads, people gather the little they can carry and seek safety. Refugees are people who've chosen to leave a conflict.
''They pull themselves and their families through war, and often help rebuild their countries. These are qualities to be admired.
''Why then has the word refugee acquired such negative connotations in our times? Why are politicians being elected on promises to shut borders and turn back refugees?''
Angelina also highlighted the difference between migrants and refugees, insisting both deserve ''dignity and fair treatment''.
In April, Angelina wrote an essay for Time calling for women in Afghanistan to be given full power in peace talks.
