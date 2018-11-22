Angelina Jolie will guest edit the BBC Radio 4 Today programme over the festive period.
The 43-year-old Hollywood actress - who is an ambassador to the UN Refugee Agency - will be joining 'Question Time' host David Dimbleby, 80, and author Kamila Shamsie, 45, to talk about the ''pressing issues of our time'' and take control of the news and current affairs airwaves over the festive period.
Jolie's spokesperson said: ''Angelina is grateful for this opportunity to draw on the BBC's global expertise and network to explore practical solutions to a number of pressing issues of our time. She has already begun working with the Today programme team and is looking forward to engaging a broad and diverse range of voices in the programme.''
The 'Maleficent' star - who has six children, Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt - will highlight the global refugee crisis and discuss solutions to violence against women in conflict zones by speaking to several survivors throughout the show.
Take That - which consist of band members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - will celebrate their 30th anniversary on Christmas Day by also hosting a special two-hour show that will feature a conversation with Sir Paul McCartney and ELO's Jeff Lynne.
On New Year's Day (01.01.19), BBC Radio 4 will include a one hour interview slot with French icon Brigitte Bardot who will talk about her career as an actress and how she originally wanted to become a ballerina.
