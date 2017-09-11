Angelina Jolie insists turning to directing was an ''accident''.

The Oscar-winning actress made her debut behind the camera with the 'Land of Blood and Honey' in 2011 and the wartime drama only came about because she was exploring her own interests.

She said: ''It was an accident -- I wanted to learn more about the War in Yugoslavia.

''I never thought I could make a movie or write one, it was never part of my plan.

''For me it wasn't just about becoming a director. I believe our world is stronger for diversity and I love to learn about cultures and I love to work with artists from other parts of the world.

''It's the greatest way to deeply learn and know each other is to create together.

''In my humanitarian work, I'm passionate about that. They're my heroes, the people I'm involved with. They've taught me to be a better person, a better mother, what to live by, what to value. If I can do films that bring their stories to life, I think those are important stories.''

And the 'First They Killed My Father' director - who raises six children with estranged husband Brad Pitt - loves getting the chance to find people's ''greatness'' from behind the camera.

Speaking at a Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 'In Conversation With' panel, she added: ''I like championing other people and finding their greatness.''

Angelina has worked with a different cinematographer on each of her directorial efforts and that's been a deliberate move as she grows as a filmmaker.

She said: ''They change and I change.''

When it comes to working in front of the camera, the 'Maleficent' actress believes it is important to ''listen'' to other actors.

Asked advice for actors, she said: ''Have a full life. Listen to other actors. Be aware and respond. Be a better person.''