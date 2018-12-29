Angelina Jolie doesn't want her children to be ''perfectly behaved''.

The 43-year-old actress has Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, with her former husband Brad Pitt, and has said she doesn't want them to be well-behaved all the time, because she finds their ''rebellious streak'' to be ''wonderful''.

She said: ''It's funny - children can do two things. They can make you grow up, and you do, and they also add a sense of wild themselves.

''They all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious. And I don't want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what's absolutely appropriate because I say so - they have to find themselves.''

The 'Maleficent' star does her best to ''insert good stuff'' into her children's lives but knows she can't ''control everything'' they might see on the Internet.

Although the children don't have social media accounts, Angelina discusses the dangers of the online platforms with her brood, as she says they've already seen ''inaccurate'' things about themselves online.

Speaking in an interview for BBC Radio 4's 'Today', which she guest edited, she said: ''Like most parents, we try our best to insert good stuff, and we can't control everything that they're exposed to.

''Here's the truth - is that my children have seen things about themselves, even from what's considered serious news people, that are inaccurate. So my children have a very odd sense of who's telling the truth and what the truth really is and what they actually believe or trust.''

Her comments come just weeks after fake Instagram accounts in Maddox and Pax's names posted messages purporting to wish their father Brad Pitt a happy 55th birthday.

A source told Gossip Cop: ''The kids don't have Instagram accounts. Those are all fan accounts that those reports are referencing.''