Angelina Jolie has hinted at making a move into politics.
The Academy Award-winning actress has been outspoken on a number of issues - such as refugees and sexual violence - over recent years, and Angelina has now suggested she may be interested in a future in politics.
During an appearance on the BBC's 'Today' show, Angelina was asked whether she would consider getting involved in politics, and she replied: ''If you asked me 20 years ago, I would've laughed ... I always say I'll go where I'm needed, I don't know if I'm fit for politics ... but then I've also joked that I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet.''
Angelina, 43, is already a special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency.
And the actress explained that through the work she's already done, she has developed a good insight into a wide range of important issues.
She shared: ''I'm also able to work with governments and I'm also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done.''
In 2005, Angeline rubbished talk of a potential move into politics, saying at the time that she had ''way too many skeletons'' in her closet.
But the Hollywood star - who was married to Brad Pitt from 2014 until 2016 - seemed more open to the idea in 2014.
She said: ''I wonder if by now if my skeletons are out. They're probably all out.
''You know, if I thought I'd be effective, I would. But I'm not sure if I would ever be taken seriously in that way, and be able to be effective.''
