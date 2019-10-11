Angelina Jolie believes the 'Maleficent' story can carry on evolving.

The 44-year-old star reprises her role as the fairy for 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', the follow up to 2014's Maleficent.

Discussing the development of Aurora' s character at a press conference in London, Angelina said: ''Without realising it, we've hit the chapters of the growth of a young woman.''

She joked of her character and shape shifting sidekick, Diaval (Sam Riley): ''We'd like to be grandparents. No pressure, guys.''

Angelina added that the introduction of the 'dark fae' fairies open up further possibilities.

She explained: ''What is the future for the dark fae? Do they return? The dark fae represent the world. And so I would love to see them in the world and across the world.''

Elle Fanning - who plays Princess Aurora - also discussed the development of Aurora, who has become queen of the fairytale land of the Moors.

She shared: ''She's kind of trying to figure out who she is a ruler, and how to use that power. Her strength is her kindness, and she stays very true to herself, which was something I wanted to keep in the film - that she is soft and feminine.''

Elle was 16 when she appeared in the first film and revealed that she enjoyed coming back as an adult and she felt ''a real responsibility'' to those who treat her as her character to ensure she came back for the sequel.

She shared: ''Our relationships have changed now because I'm 21 now. I wasn't the kid on set anymore. I really felt accepted, especially with Angelina and Michelle. I felt like they included me, like I was one of their peers, and that was a really special feeling.''