Angelina Jolie is dating again following her split from Brad Pitt in 2016.
Angelina Jolie has reportedly ''been on a few dates'' since she split from Brad Pitt.
The 'Maleficent' star ended things with the 55-year-old actor back in 2016 and, although their marriage is yet to be officially dissolved in the eyes of the law, Angelina feels ready to put herself back out there again and meet someone new.
A source told Us Weekly magazine that the 44-year-old actress has ''been on a few dates'' but ''nothing serious'' has come of it as it's not her ''top priority.''
The insider explained: ''She isn't closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it's not her main priority.
''She's all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce.''
Angelina - who has children Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with Brad - recently said she ''lost'' herself after she and the 'Fury' star went their separate ways after two years of marriage.
She said: ''I don't know what my fate holds but what I am convinced of is that I am in a period of transition, like a return to my roots, a return to myself. Because, I had lost myself a bit. I think it happened as my relationship with Brad was coming to an end, then at the beginning of our separation. It was a complicated moment, where I didn't recognise myself anymore, where I had become ... how can I say ... smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn't necessarily visible.''
Angelina felt a ''deep and genuine sadness'' when her marriage fell apart.
She explained: ''I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt. On the other hand, it was interesting to reconnect with this humility and even this insignificance I was feeling. Maybe this is what being human is in the end ...
''On top of all this, I suffered some health issues. All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive.''
Meanwhile, Angelina and Brad have reached a custody agreement over their children but they are still working through the financial element of their divorce.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...