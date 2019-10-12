Angelina Jolie bought Elle Fanning a vintage diamond ring when 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' wrapped filming.

The 44-year-old actress presented her young co-star with the three-stone Cartier piece as a souvenir to remind the 21-year-old beauty of her character Aurora's on-screen wedding.

Elle laughed: ''Maybe [Angelina] thought I'd be too sad to hand back the prop bling?''

Angelina isn't the only screen icon to pass a generous gift on to a younger co-star as Elle revealed her and sister Dakota Fanning's horse, Goldie, was a gift from her sibling's 'Dreamer' co-star Kurt Russell and is named after his ''really cool wife'', Goldie Hawn.

She told Britain's Tatler magazine: ''He's a blonde like us. And very proper. We ride him English and don't use the Western saddle.''

Elle was just 14 when she worked with Angelina for the first time on 'Maleficent' and ''so nervous'' about meeting her more experienced co-star, who portrays the titular wicked fairy.

She recalled: ''I was so young and so nervous. [When I saw her for the first time], she was with her eldest son and I just bear-hugged her and tried to break the ice in that way.''

But this time round, the actress felt much more comfortable.

She said: ''Our conversations were much more grown up. I felt safer in my own skin to ask questions.''

Elle thinks the new movie - which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer - sends a great message to women.

She said: ''Aurora represents the youth of the generation who is accepting to all, no matter what, and she does it in her own soft way.

''I think it's a nice message to tell women, it's OK to be comfortable in your femininity.

''Kindness is not weakness - it's quite the opposite.''