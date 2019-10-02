Angelina Jolie wore her infamous high-slit dress to the 2012 Academy Awards because it was ''comfortable'' and made her feel more like herself.
Angelina Jolie wore her infamous high-slit dress to the 2012 Academy Awards because it was ''comfortable''.
The 44-year-old actress became a viral sensation when she showed off her leg in a long black gown alongside then-husband Brad Pitt on the red carpet seven years ago and she admitted she'd initially planned to wear something ''more complicated'', but ultimately felt more like herself in the other gown.
Speaking at the premiere of her new movie 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' earlier this week, she told 'Extra': ''There's a whole longer story behind that -- I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable that.
''I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself -- which is very much the theme of the film, and we know this in life -- you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don't know.''
For this week's premiere, Angelina played it safe in a black Versace gown - and revealed she had a ''secret'' slit in the dress.
She said: ''You never know if it's going to be pink in theme, because it could be...
''I have some panels that are see-through, so we have a secret slit, actually.''
The brunette beauty was accompanied to the premiere by her five youngest children but she's gearing up to visit the eldest, Maddox, 18, who recently left for university in South Korea because she ''needs'' to hug him.
She said: ''He's good. But he's flying to meet me in Japan. So I am two days from my hug.
''He's great. I know he is solid, he's fine, but I need it.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...