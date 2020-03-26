Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million to help provide meals to children who usually rely on school lunches.

The 44-year-old actress made the generous donation to No Kid Hungry, a charity that is distributing aid to families who would usually rely on school meals to feed their children, but are unable to do so as many schools are currently closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Angelina said: ''As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.''

According to a press release, No Kid Hungry has already distributed $2 million to 78 organisations across the United States, as well as issuing new emergency grants to school districts, food banks, and community organisations helping to fund meals for children.

Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organisation behind No Kid Hungry, said: ''Over the past week, people from all walks of life have risen to the unprecedented challenge of feeding hungry kids during a global pandemic. I've heard stories of heart-breaking need and immense creativity, but above all persistence - a sense that we won't let any barrier stand between a child and the healthy meals they need.''

Giving to No Kid Hungry isn't the only way Angelina is helping those impacted by coronavirus either, as she also recently made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency, and sent support to the schools she funds in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia to help insure they can continue teaching and learning through the pandemic.

The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star currently funds 10 schools in Cambodia through the the Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation, set up in the name of her oldest son who she adopted in the Asian country.

She also funds the Angelina Jolie school for girls in Kenya and two other schools for girls in Afghanistan.