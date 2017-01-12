Angelina Jolie thinks there is no support for her in Hollywood amid her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt.

The Oscar-winning actress reportedly agreed to call a public truce in her bitter divorce battle with her estranged husband Brad after seeing the support he recently received at the Golden Globes.

A source shared: ''There's so much love for Brad in Hollywood and she feels like there's none for her.

''They sorted out their statement within hours of his Golden Globes appearance. She realised the impact their separation has had on her image and is desperate to try to ensure no further damage is done.

''They will be keeping things to themselves from now on.''

The Hollywood duo - who share Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - recently came to an agreement to handle their divorce out of the spotlight by using a private judge.

A joint statement from the couple's legal teams read: ''The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.''

Brad, meanwhile, is said to have felt like a ''broken man'' after he was not able to spend Christmas with his family.

A source said at the time: ''He desperately misses having his kids with him for Christmas and New Year. He's broken down in tears so many times - he's not ashamed to cry anymore. Brad is like a broken man.''

The couple announced they were to split in September last year, but have since been arguing through their court documents and their legal teams.