Angelina Jolie won't rule out running for office but has no plans to in the immediate future.
The 43-year-old actress-and-director - who is a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees - has no immediate plans to move into politics but she could change her mind in the future.
Asked if she'd become a politician, she said: ''Never say never. [But] right now I am looking to others for leadership.''
When it comes to her humanitarian work, the 'Maleficent' star - who has Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, with estranged husband Brad Pitt - backs causes that are important to her.
She told People magazine: ''I try to speak for what I believe in.''
And Angelina feels ''very blessed'' that her humanitarian work has introduced her to a number of women she can now call close friends.
She said: ''The second UN mission I went on, to Cambodia, I met two women from England and France, Katie and Mimi, who were working with UNHCR. Loung was there as well, and we did a UN and HALO mission.
''We have all been friends ever since, for coming up on twenty years now. I feel very blessed in my work to have the opportunity to meet so many extraordinary people who spend their lives dedicated to others.''
The 'By the Sea' filmmaker is particularly proud of the progress her Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI) - which she co-founded with British politician William Hague - has made since it was founded in 2012.
She said: ''There is now a lot more awareness and discussion and many more countries have made commitments.
''For example, 156 countries have pledged not to include amnesties for rape when they are negotiating peace agreements. It is hard to believe, but peace treaties routinely grant immunity to people who've carried out the most disgusting violent crimes against civilians.
''So we have to make sure all those countries live up to that commitment.''
