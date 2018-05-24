Angelina Jolie wants to take her six children to London with her when she films 'Maleficent 2' but her plans have been blocked until she settles her divorce with Brad Pitt.
Angelina Jolie is reportedly furious she's not allowed to take her children out of the US while her custody battle with her estranged husband Brad Pitt is still ongoing.
The 42-year-old actress was planning to take her six kids; Maddox, 16, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - whom she has with the 'Fury' star - to London while she shoots her sequel 'Maleficent 2'.
But her plans have hit a bump in the road as she's reportedly been told she can't take the children across to the UK until she and Brad have ironed out their divorce.
A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''They are figuring out how it would work, but she is not happy. She wants to take the kids to London with her while she's shooting -- and she's frustrated with the process. They're talking about how it would work. Even the people around her are getting tired of it.''
The estranged couple have been locked in a bitter divorce battle - including who will get custody of their children - since they called time on their marriage in 2016.
However, it looks like the pair aren't too far away from settling on the details.
A source said a few weeks ago: ''The terms of the divorce are now agreed. They are being finalised by both legal teams, but will be filed within weeks. It's a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms.
''Both decided it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship. The key thing is that they agree to custody sharing, with Brad having access and working with Angelina on logistic issues about work and travel. There were rumours the divorce was being called off, but that's not the case.''
Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Brad, 54, goes to therapy every week following his bitter split from Angelina because he wants to be a ''better'' father.
The insider shared: ''He goes to therapy every week and is mostly interested in learning and bettering himself as a man and father.''
