Angelina Jolie can't move abroad until all her kids are 18 because of their father Brad Pitt.
Angelina Jolie can't move abroad because of Brad Pitt.
The 'Maleficent' actress - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shilo, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband - has to wait until all her children are adults before she can relocate as the 'Moneyball' actor is based in Los Angeles and she needs to be close by because of their brood.
She said: ''I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my
children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live.''
One place where the 44-year-old actress is unlikely to be living in any time soon is her home in Cambodia because it has been overrun with local wildlife.
She told the new issue of America's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''We got a call the other day informing us that chipmunks have moved into the house.
''They asked if we should remove them, and Vivienne was very clear that we needed to cover the wires and let them stay.
''However, the local snakes may have their own opinion on that.
''The last time I stayed there, I heard screaming down the hall because a friend had found a giant lizard under their pillow.
''Clearly, the animals are there more than I am and they feel it is their home.''
Angelina loves to travel but her favourite thing is to discover new places and she wants her kids to experience as much as possible.
She said: ''My favourite place is somewhere I've never been. I like to be dropped into the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element.
''I want the children to grow up in the world--not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world. Next year we break ground on a home in Africa.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...