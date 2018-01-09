Angelina Jolie's daughter reportedly broke her collarbone snowboarding last month.

The 42-year-old actress' 11-year-old girl Shiloh sustained the agonising injury while on a family holiday in Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains - which straddles the border of California and Nevada - shortly after Christmas and, although her arm is still strapped up in a supportive sling, she's said to be on the mend now.

A source told People: ''Mom was very grateful to the team who helped her.''

It's been a tough time for Angelina recently as she split from her husband Brad Pitt - whom she also Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and nine-year-old Knox and Vivienne - in 2016 and has had to help the children adjust slowly to the situation.

She said: ''They really help me so much. We're really such a unit. They're the best friends I've ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more ... None of it's easy. It's very, very difficult, a very painful situation, and I just want my family healthy. They're getting better.''

And while the 'First They Killed My Father' filmmaker believes people don't always understand her, she doesn't care so long as her children do.

She said: ''I never expect to be the one that everybody understands or likes. And that's OK, because I know who I am, and the kids know who I am.''

After splitting with the 54-year-old actor, Angelina ad the children rented a house for nine months before she splashed out on a new pad in Los Angeles.

And she admitted it took a while to make a decision about having to find a permanent new ''base'', but she believes it's just what the family needed.

She said last year: ''It took me a few months to realise that I was really going to have to do it. That there was going to have to be another base regardless of everything.

''That there was going to have to be a home. Another home ...

''It has a lot of moments. It's happy. Happy and light, and we needed that.''