Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached an ''interim'' custody deal, which will be put in place whilst an evaluator can finish gathering information about the family.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached an ''interim'' custody deal.
The former couple - who split in September 2016 - had been at loggerheads over the custody of their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, but it now seems their one step closer to settling the arrangements, as it has been revealed they've come to a temporary agreement which will see them through until an evaluator can finish gathering information about the family.
A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The interim arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after it was recommended by their custody evaluator.''
The insider also added that the court hearing which had been requested by the pair to settle the dispute was ''no longer needed''.
Angelina, 43, and the 'Fight Club' star hit headlines earlier this month after the 'Maleficent' actress accused Brad of not paying any ''meaningful'' child support since their decision to split.
Her attorney Samantha Bley DeJean said: ''[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.
''Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.''
And days later, 53-year-old Brad fired back with claims he had ''loaned'' his estranged wife $8 million to help her purchase her current house and has contributed over $1.3 million ''in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.''
His lawyer Lance Spiegel also added that Brad ''adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid child support.''
Earlier this year, Angelina was ordered by the court to allow her children to spend more time with their father, or risk losing custody.
The judge told her: ''If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...