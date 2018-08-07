Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are ''not even close'' to settling their divorce.

The former couple - who have children Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox together - split up in September 2016 but are nowhere near sorting out the final details of their split.

A source told E! News: ''Brad and Angelina are not even close to settling their divorce. They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues that they haven't even exchanged any financial documents yet, which is routine in divorces and one of the first steps people take in the filing process.

''There will be no settlement or resolution anytime soon. They are kind of at an impasse at this point because the focus has been on custody; nothing else has been hashed out yet.''

Both actors are said to be keen to ''work out the details of the divorce,'' but they have been ''unable to reach an agreement that they are both happy about''.

The children are currently living in London with Angelina, who is staying in the city while she shoots new movie 'Maleficent 2' and Brad has been given a detailed schedule for spending time with his children by a judge who is overseeing his divorce proceedings.

An insider said: ''Brad has been spending some time with the children this summer but he would like to be able to spend more time with them. He really enjoys the time that he gets to spend with them.''

Despite having to travel across the Atlantic Ocean in order to see his kids, it was previously revealed that Brad is much happier with life now he's been given regular opportunities to see his children.

A source recently explained: ''He couldn't wait to get back to England. Not following a proper custody schedule was very difficult for him. And very sad as well.''

Brad and Angelina announced they'd split in 2016 following two years of marriage and, at the time, the 43-year-old actress was seeking sole custody of their kids.

But, earlier this year, a new mutual custody agreement was established and the courts have now put a schedule in place that allows Brad to see his children.

And although he was romantically linked to Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Neri Oxman earlier this year, the 54-year-old actor just wants to focus on his career and his children.

A source said: ''He has gone on dates but he's not looking to leap into a serious relationship at the moment. He is content on his own and enjoys the quality time he spends with the children when he isn't working.

''He is focused on two of the most important things he should be focused on, and those are his children and his work. Being a father is his number one job and he knows that. He will always be there for those children.

''He's spending more time out and about with his close friends, but he also is still a homebody and appreciates hanging around his place.''